27:17 27:19 আয়াতের গ্রুপের জন্য একটি তাফসির পড়ছেন

In Solomon’s army there were not only human beings but also genies and birds. Once Solomon’s army passed through a valley where there was a large number of ants. On this occasion Solomon understood what the ants were saying to each other. Such an incident would be enough to give rise to conceit and pride in an ordinary man. But, Solomon became the embodiment of gratitude on this account. He fully attributed to God whatever appeared to be his—and this is the way of a pious and righteous man.