19:34 19:35 আয়াতের গ্রুপের জন্য একটি তাফসির পড়ছেন

The miraculous birth of Jesus was an extraordinary event; trying to explain it, Christian scholars have formulated peculiar dogmas. But there is always a limit one cannot cross in offering explanations; to account for the Messiah’s extraordinary birth by suggesting that he is the son of God definitely amounts to going beyond all limits, because attributing children to God negates the very concept of the unity of God. Quite apart from this, there are innumerable extraordinary and wonderful events in the universe that we see every day. In fact, every single thing in this world is in itself a kind of marvel. Now, if anyone comes across anything of this nature, he must realize that God has created it, just as He has created other countless wonders.