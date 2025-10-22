19:22 19:23 আয়াতের গ্রুপের জন্য একটি তাফসির পড়ছেন
۞ فحملته فانتبذت به مكانا قصيا ٢٢ فاجاءها المخاض الى جذع النخلة قالت يا ليتني مت قبل هاذا وكنت نسيا منسيا ٢٣
۞ فَحَمَلَتْهُ فَٱنتَبَذَتْ بِهِۦ مَكَانًۭا قَصِيًّۭا ٢٢ فَأَجَآءَهَا ٱلْمَخَاضُ إِلَىٰ جِذْعِ ٱلنَّخْلَةِ قَالَتْ يَـٰلَيْتَنِى مِتُّ قَبْلَ هَـٰذَا وَكُنتُ نَسْيًۭا مَّنسِيًّۭا ٢٣
فَحَمَلَتْهُ
فَانْتَبَذَتْ
بِهٖ
مَكَانًا
قَصِیًّا
فَاَجَآءَهَا
الْمَخَاضُ
اِلٰی
جِذْعِ
النَّخْلَةِ ۚ
قَالَتْ
یٰلَیْتَنِیْ
مِتُّ
قَبْلَ
هٰذَا
وَكُنْتُ
نَسْیًا
مَّنْسِیًّا
Mary was an unmarried lady of a respectable and religious family. Being pregnant meant a calamitous trial for a lady like her; a trial of unparalleled severity. Ridden with anxiety, she quietly left the Haykal and went to far-off Bethlehem. When the time came and the labour pains began, she went out of town and sat under a date-palm tree. What a chaste, unmarried lady like her was going through at the time can be imagined from these words she uttered: ‘Alas! Why didn’t I die before this, so that my very existence would have been obliterated from people’s memories?’