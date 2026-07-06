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37:159
سبحان الله عما يصفون ١٥٩
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ ١٥٩

١٥٩

Glorified is Allah far above what they claim!
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