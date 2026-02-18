Emphasis on Tabligh and Comfort for the Prophet ﷺ
In the present verses as well as throughout the previous two sections, there has been a continued description of the crookedness, waywardness, obstinacy and anti-Islam mechanizations of Jews and Christians. One natural effect it could have on the Holy Prophet ﷺ was that he, being human, could feel disappointed or compelled by circumstances and, as a result of which, the process of Tabligh or the very mission of prophethood might slow down or left lacking somewhere. The second effect could be that in the event he elected to devote single-mindedly to his call and mission as a prophet without caring for any hostility, enmity, harm or hurt, there was every likelihood that it could result in the worst of hardships at the hands of his adversaries. Therefore, in the last verse (67), the Holy Prophet ﷺ was, on the one hand, emphatically commanded to convey everything revealed to him by Allah, all of it, without any hesitation, to the people. That someone likes or dislikes it, takes or rejects it, should not worry him in his mission. Then, on the other hand, by giving the Holy Prophet ﷺ the good news that all those disbelievers will be unable to bring any harm to him in his mission as a prophet for Allah will Himself protect him.
The sentence: وَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلْ فَمَا بَلَّغْتَ رِسَالَتَهُ And if you do not, then, you have not conveyed His message [ at all ] ' in this verse is worth pondering. This address to the Holy Prophet ﷺ here means that if he failed to convey even one Divine command to the Muslim Ummah, he would not find himself absolved of the responsibility of prophethood. This was the reason why the Holy Prophet ﷺ strived with his full courage and strength all his life to fulfill this heavy obligation placed on his shoulders. Muslims are familiar with the renowned Khutbah of the Holy Prophet ﷺ during his Last Hajj, the great address which was not only the Constitution of Islam but also the last will and testament of an elementally lenient and merciful prophet who was far more affectionate and caring than a father and mother could ever be.
The parting will of the Holy Prophet ﷺ on the occasion of the Last Hajj
In this Khutbah before a huge gathering of his noble Sahabah, after he had given important instructions to them, he asked the audience: اَلَا بَلَّغتُ (Listen: Have I conveyed your religion to you?). The Sababah confirmed that he certainly had. Thereupon, he said: You be a witness on this. And along with it, he also said: فَلیُبَلِّغِ اشَّاھِد ( الغای (علیہ السلام) بَ (that is, those present in this gathering should convey my message to those who are not here). Included among the absent are those who were present in the world at that time but were not present in the gathering itself - and also included are those who were yet to be born. The method of conveying the message to them was the spreading of the knowledge of the دین Din of Allah, a duty which was fulfilled by great efforts made by the Sahabah and the Tabi'in.
It was under the direct influence of this parting advice that the noble Companions, may Allah be pleased with them all, took the words and deeds of the Holy Prophet ﷺ as a weighty trust of Allah and did their best to ensure that not a single sentence uttered by his blessed tongue should remain un-conveyed to his Ummah. This holds true under all normal conditions. However, if someone did not narrate a particular Hadith before people for a special reason or compulsion, he made it a point to do that before his death by reciting it to at least some people around so that they could be relieved of the burden of trust they have been carrying on their shoulders. A similar event about a Hadith from Sayyidna Mu'adh ؓ has been reported in the Sahih of al-Bukhari, that is, اَخبر بہ معاذ عند موتہ تاثما that is, Sayyidna Mu` adh recited this Hadith at the time of his death so that he would not become a sinner because of his failure to convey this trust with him to others.
The Protection of Allah
In the second sentence of the last verse: وَاللَّـهُ يَعْصِمُكَ مِنَ النَّاسِ (And Allah shall protect you from the people), good news has been given to him that his enemies would remain unable to do anything harmful against him despite their myriad demonstrations of animosity.
It appears in Hadith that, before the revelation of this verse, some Companions ؓ generally used to stay around him in order to protect him. They guarded him wherever he was, in the city or in travel. After the revelation of this verse, he relieved them all as no security arrangements were needed anymore. Allah had Himself taken that responsibility.
In a Hadith narrated by Sayyidna Hasan, the Holy Prophet ﷺ has been reported to have said: When I was charged with the duty of conveying the message of Allah as His prophet, the charge appeared to be very frightening because people around me were bound to falsify and oppose me. Then, as this verse was revealed, I was at peace. (Tafsir Kabir)
Thus, after the revelation of this verse, no one dared to harm the Holy Prophet ﷺ during his efforts to spread the message of Islam as a prophet of Allah. Any casual injury received in Jihad battles is not contrary to this.