المائدة
٦٥
٦٥:٥
ولو ان اهل الكتاب امنوا واتقوا لكفرنا عنهم سيياتهم ولادخلناهم جنات النعيم ٦٥
وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱتَّقَوْا۟ لَكَفَّرْنَا عَنْهُمْ سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمْ وَلَأَدْخَلْنَـٰهُمْ جَنَّـٰتِ ٱلنَّعِيمِ ٦٥
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّ
أَهۡلَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
لَكَفَّرۡنَا
عَنۡهُمۡ
سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمۡ
وَلَأَدۡخَلۡنَٰهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتِ
ٱلنَّعِيمِ
٦٥
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Razia Zahra
قبل ٣ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦٥:٥-٦٦
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Most Gracious,
Sometimes we are too harsh. Too harsh upon ourselves.
Before reflecting upon the Qur’an I had an attitude ‘it’s either all or nothing.’ Yet, the more I reflect I see the love of Allah through His verses and it’s not perfection that is commanded, it is being faithful and mindful of Allah.
If we have faltered it doesn’t mean we turn away, it means we keep striving to become even nearer ...
عرض المزيد
٢٠
٤
Razia Zahra
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٧٦:٥-٧٧، ٦٥:٥-٦٦
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
No cherry picking with the Qur’an, the Qur’an and sunnah are the ultimate Guidance:
We do not cherry pick what we wish to follow from the Qur’an and what we wish to follow from our own desires. We do not cherry pick in order to utilise the Qur’an’s teachings to win an argument, position or status. If anyone would do that then they are not being sincere with Allah.
The fact is, ...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٦
Razia Zahra
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٦٣:٥-٦٦
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
The perplexing nature of the Zionist regime is explained here:
Last night these were the ayats which caused me to pause and reflect for a period of 24 hours. Back and forth and back forth. Re-reading and contemplating. Then we see the news of medical tents being occupied by the people Gaza. They were burned alive and one image of a person’s catheter or drip still attached to med...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٤
Razia Zahra
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
سورة ٥ و آية ٢:٢٩-٣، ٢:٦٧، ١:١
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
Almost every Surah except surah At Tawbah we are reminded of these attributes of Allah SWT. Allah Almighty has chosen to reveal many of His attributes to us, but these two we are reminded about the most.
In the Qur’an we are reminded we will be subject to tests and tribulations whilst we are alive upon upon this earth. These two attributes is something a Muslim should never eve...
عرض المزيد
١١
٠
Deen Unraveled
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
سورة ٥
Introduction to the Sections
1. General Rules of Discipline (Dietary rulings, business transactions, agreements and halal/haram)
2. Cleanliness for prayers (Guidance and blessing of wudu), Command to abide by justice.
3. Allah's covenant with the Children of Israel and them breaking the covenant of God.
4. Musa (as) and his interactions with Bani Israel.
5. Post Marital relationships and what it entails & Marriage with the Ahlul Kitaab.
6. ...
عرض المزيد
٤
٠
Deen Unraveled
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
سورة ٥
Some general themes of Al-Maidah:
1. Commandments and Instructions about the Religious, Cultural and Political Life of the Muslims:
A code of ceremonial rules concerning the journey for Hajj has been prescribed; the observance of strict respect for the emblems of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has been enjoined; and any kind of obstruction or interference with the pilgrims to the Ka’abah has been prohibited.
* Definite rules and regulations have been...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
Deen Unraveled
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
سورة ٥
Summary of Al-Maidah’s key topics:
1. All obligations whether they are divine or human should be fulfilled. When we make a promise/sign a treaty we must abide by it.
2. Allah gave some rules to be observed in order keep us clean and sober. Cleanliness of the body, living with justice, being upright in morals, avoiding sin, corruption and superstition, and doing the deeds of piety and righteousness.
3. Message to the People of the Book i.e. Chri...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
Deen Unraveled
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
سورة ٥
5: Al-Maidah (The Table Spread)
* It is known by two titles: al-MCi'idah, meaning 'the table;' and al-(Uqiid, meaning 'the covenants.'
* This Surah was revealed in Madina and has 120 verses divided into 16 Sections.
Period/Occasion of Revelation
In Zil-Qaadah 6 A. H Prophet Muhammad with 1400 Muslims decided to go to Mecca for Pilgrimage. The Meccans did not allow them to enter the city. The companions of the prophet were extremely angry over...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
Deen Unraveled
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
سورة ٥
Related Hadiths:
Narrated by Umar bin Khattab: Once a Jew said to me, 'O the chief of believers! There is a verse in your Holy Book Which is read by all of you, and had it been revealed to us, we would have taken that day (on which it was revealed as a day of celebration' Umar bin Al-Khattab asked, 'Which is that verse?' The Jew replied, 'This day I have perfected your religion For you, completed My favor upon you, And have chosen for you Islam ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
