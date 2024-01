أنت تقرأ التفسير لمجموعة الآيات 55:70 إلى 55:75

فِيهِنَّ خَيْرَ‌اتٌ حِسَانٌ (In them there are women, good and gorgeous,...55:70) The word خَيْرَ‌اتٌ khairat (translated above as 'good' ) refers to 'the good character of those women'; and the word حِسَانٌ hisan (translated above as 'gorgeous' ) refers to 'women who have beautiful features'. These qualities too will be common with the maidens of both the Gardens, to which reference was made in the foregoing verses.