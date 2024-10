أنت تقرأ التفسير لمجموعة الآيات 30:42 إلى 30:45

In the present world there is a mixture of good and bad people. In the Hereafter these two types of people will be separated. On that day, God’s reward will be bestowed upon those who lived in this world entirely as men of God, and those whose interests were linked to any beings other than God will be eternally deprived of God’s blessings.