وَأَنْ أَعْمَلَ صَالِحًا تَرْ‌ضَاهُ (and that I do the good deeds You like - 27:19). Here رضا (liking) means acceptance. Thus the meaning is ` Ya Allah! Grace me with Divine help for such righteous deeds which are acceptable to You'. From this it is argued in Ruh ul-Ma’ ani that it is not necessary for the righteous deeds to be accepted, but their acceptance is dependent on certain conditions. It is further explained that there is no relation between righteousness and acceptance either rationally or in religious law. It is for this reason that the prophets used to pray for the acceptance of their righteous deeds. Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) and Ismail (علیہ السلام) prayed while constructing the House of Allah رَ‌بَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّا (Our Lord accept from us - 2:127). It shows that after doing a good deed, one should not be complacent, but should pray to Allah for its acceptance.

Despite having done good deeds and their acceptance the entry into Paradise will not be possible without the grace of Allah

وَأَدْخِلْنِي بِرَ‌حْمَتِكَ فِي عِبَادِكَ الصَّالِحِينَ (And admit me, by your mercy, among your righteous slaves - 27:19). Despite having performed good deeds and their acceptance, the entry into Paradise will depend on the grace and kindness of Allah Ta’ ala. The Holy Prophet ﷺ has said that no one will enter into Paradise relying only on his deeds. So the companions enquired from the Holy Prophet ﷺ "Even you too?", and he answered "Yes, me too, but I am surrounded by Allah's favour and grace". (Ruh u1-Ma’ ani)

Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) was also praying for the grace of Allah for the entry into Paradise in these words ` O Allah, grace me also with your favour so that I become entitled to enter Paradise'.