أنت تقرأ تفسيرًا لمجموعة الآيات 11:40إلى 11:41

When the Ark was ready, stormy winds started blowing at God’s behest. Torrents of water started gushing out of the ground and there was continuous rainfall. So much so that there was water everywhere and all the people were drowned. The only survivors were a few human beings and some animals who had boarded Noah’s Ark. Even Noah’s son was drowned. In the eyes of God a man’s worth is judged according to his deeds and not according to relationship, even if the relationship is with a prophet. When all those destined to perish had drowned, God commanded the storm to stop and it stopped; the water drained into seas and rivers and the earth again became habitable.