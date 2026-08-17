An-Naml 27:83 ويوم نحشر من كل امة فوجا ممن يكذب باياتنا فهم يوزعون ٨٣
Page 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
نَحۡشُرُ
مِن
كُلِّ
أُمَّةٖ
فَوۡجٗا
مِّمَّن
يُكَذِّبُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُمۡ
يُوزَعُونَ
٨٣
˹Watch for˺ the Day We will gather from every faith-community a group of those who denied Our revelations, and they will be driven in ranks.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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