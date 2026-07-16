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27:55
اينكم لتاتون الرجال شهوة من دون النساء بل انتم قوم تجهلون ٥٥
أَئِنَّكُمْ لَتَأْتُونَ ٱلرِّجَالَ شَهْوَةًۭ مِّن دُونِ ٱلنِّسَآءِ ۚ بَلْ أَنتُمْ قَوْمٌۭ تَجْهَلُونَ ٥٥

٥٥

Do you really lust after men instead of women? In fact, you are ˹only˺ a people acting ignorantly.”
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