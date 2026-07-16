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27:54
ولوطا اذ قال لقومه اتاتون الفاحشة وانتم تبصرون ٥٤
وَلُوطًا إِذْ قَالَ لِقَوْمِهِۦٓ أَتَأْتُونَ ٱلْفَـٰحِشَةَ وَأَنتُمْ تُبْصِرُونَ ٥٤

٥٤

And ˹remember˺ Lot, when he rebuked ˹the men of˺ his people, “Do you commit that shameful deed while you can see ˹one another˺?
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