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27:53
وانجينا الذين امنوا وكانوا يتقون ٥٣
وَأَنجَيْنَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَكَانُوا۟ يَتَّقُونَ ٥٣

٥٣

And We delivered those who were faithful and were mindful ˹of Allah˺.
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