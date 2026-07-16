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Translation
27:51
فانظر كيف كان عاقبة مكرهم انا دمرناهم وقومهم اجمعين ٥١
فَٱنظُرْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ مَكْرِهِمْ أَنَّا دَمَّرْنَـٰهُمْ وَقَوْمَهُمْ أَجْمَعِينَ ٥١
فَٱنظُرۡ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
مَكۡرِهِمۡ
أَنَّا
دَمَّرۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَقَوۡمَهُمۡ
أَجۡمَعِينَ
٥١
See then what the consequences of their plan were: We ˹utterly˺ destroyed them and their people all together.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
27:51
فانظر كيف كان عاقبة مكرهم انا دمرناهم وقومهم اجمعين ٥١
فَٱنظُرْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ مَكْرِهِمْ أَنَّا دَمَّرْنَـٰهُمْ وَقَوْمَهُمْ أَجْمَعِينَ ٥١
فَٱنظُرۡ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
مَكۡرِهِمۡ
أَنَّا
دَمَّرۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَقَوۡمَهُمۡ
أَجۡمَعِينَ
٥١
See then what the consequences of their plan were: We ˹utterly˺ destroyed them and their people all together.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections