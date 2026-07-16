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27:51
فانظر كيف كان عاقبة مكرهم انا دمرناهم وقومهم اجمعين ٥١
فَٱنظُرْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ مَكْرِهِمْ أَنَّا دَمَّرْنَـٰهُمْ وَقَوْمَهُمْ أَجْمَعِينَ ٥١

٥١

See then what the consequences of their plan were: We ˹utterly˺ destroyed them and their people all together.
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