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27:38
قال يا ايها الملا ايكم ياتيني بعرشها قبل ان ياتوني مسلمين ٣٨
قَالَ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلْمَلَؤُا۟ أَيُّكُمْ يَأْتِينِى بِعَرْشِهَا قَبْلَ أَن يَأْتُونِى مُسْلِمِينَ ٣٨

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Solomon asked, “O chiefs! Which of you can bring me her throne before they come to me in ˹full˺ submission?”1
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