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Translation
27:38
قال يا ايها الملا ايكم ياتيني بعرشها قبل ان ياتوني مسلمين ٣٨
قَالَ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلْمَلَؤُا۟ أَيُّكُمْ يَأْتِينِى بِعَرْشِهَا قَبْلَ أَن يَأْتُونِى مُسْلِمِينَ ٣٨
قَالَ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَؤُاْ
أَيُّكُمۡ
يَأۡتِينِي
بِعَرۡشِهَا
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتُونِي
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٣٨
Solomon asked, “O chiefs! Which of you can bring me her throne before they come to me in ˹full˺ submission?”
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
27:38
قال يا ايها الملا ايكم ياتيني بعرشها قبل ان ياتوني مسلمين ٣٨
قَالَ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلْمَلَؤُا۟ أَيُّكُمْ يَأْتِينِى بِعَرْشِهَا قَبْلَ أَن يَأْتُونِى مُسْلِمِينَ ٣٨
قَالَ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَؤُاْ
أَيُّكُمۡ
يَأۡتِينِي
بِعَرۡشِهَا
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتُونِي
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٣٨
Solomon asked, “O chiefs! Which of you can bring me her throne before they come to me in ˹full˺ submission?”
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections