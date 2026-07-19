Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Translation
53:20
ومناة الثالثة الاخرى ٢٠
وَمَنَوٰةَ ٱلثَّالِثَةَ ٱلْأُخْرَىٰٓ ٢٠
وَمَنَوٰةَ
ٱلثَّالِثَةَ
ٱلۡأُخۡرَىٰٓ
٢٠
and the third one, Manât, as well?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
53:20
ومناة الثالثة الاخرى ٢٠
وَمَنَوٰةَ ٱلثَّالِثَةَ ٱلْأُخْرَىٰٓ ٢٠
وَمَنَوٰةَ
ٱلثَّالِثَةَ
ٱلۡأُخۡرَىٰٓ
٢٠
and the third one, Manât, as well?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections