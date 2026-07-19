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53:20
ومناة الثالثة الاخرى ٢٠
وَمَنَوٰةَ ٱلثَّالِثَةَ ٱلْأُخْرَىٰٓ ٢٠

٢٠

and the third one, Manât, as well?
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