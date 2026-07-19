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Translation
53:19
افرايتم اللات والعزى ١٩
أَفَرَءَيْتُمُ ٱللَّـٰتَ وَٱلْعُزَّىٰ ١٩
أَفَرَءَيۡتُمُ
ٱللَّٰتَ
وَٱلۡعُزَّىٰ
١٩
Now, have you considered ˹the idols of˺ Lât and ’Uzza,
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53:19
افرايتم اللات والعزى ١٩
أَفَرَءَيْتُمُ ٱللَّـٰتَ وَٱلْعُزَّىٰ ١٩
أَفَرَءَيۡتُمُ
ٱللَّٰتَ
وَٱلۡعُزَّىٰ
١٩
Now, have you considered ˹the idols of˺ Lât and ’Uzza,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections