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53:19
افرايتم اللات والعزى ١٩
أَفَرَءَيْتُمُ ٱللَّـٰتَ وَٱلْعُزَّىٰ ١٩

١٩

Now, have you considered ˹the idols of˺ Lât and ’Uzza,
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