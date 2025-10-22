Sign in
68:43
خاشعة ابصارهم ترهقهم ذلة وقد كانوا يدعون الى السجود وهم سالمون ٤٣
خَـٰشِعَةً أَبْصَـٰرُهُمْ تَرْهَقُهُمْ ذِلَّةٌۭ ۖ وَقَدْ كَانُوا۟ يُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى ٱلسُّجُودِ وَهُمْ سَـٰلِمُونَ ٤٣
خَٰشِعَةً
أَبۡصَٰرُهُمۡ
تَرۡهَقُهُمۡ
ذِلَّةٞۖ
وَقَدۡ
كَانُواْ
يُدۡعَوۡنَ
إِلَى
ٱلسُّجُودِ
وَهُمۡ
سَٰلِمُونَ
٤٣
with eyes downcast, totally covered with disgrace. For they were ˹always˺ called to prostrate ˹in the world˺ when they were fully capable ˹but they chose not to˺.
