68:28
قال اوسطهم الم اقل لكم لولا تسبحون ٢٨
قَالَ أَوْسَطُهُمْ أَلَمْ أَقُل لَّكُمْ لَوْلَا تُسَبِّحُونَ ٢٨
قَالَ
أَوۡسَطُهُمۡ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
لَوۡلَا
تُسَبِّحُونَ
٢٨
The most sensible of them said, “Did I not urge you to say, ‘Allah willing.’?”
