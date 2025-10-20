Sign in
Settings
Translation
Reading
5:84
وما لنا لا نومن بالله وما جاءنا من الحق ونطمع ان يدخلنا ربنا مع القوم الصالحين ٨٤
وَمَا لَنَا لَا نُؤْمِنُ بِٱللَّهِ وَمَا جَآءَنَا مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ وَنَطْمَعُ أَن يُدْخِلَنَا رَبُّنَا مَعَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ٨٤
وَمَا
لَنَا
لَا
نُؤۡمِنُ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَمَا
جَآءَنَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَقِّ
وَنَطۡمَعُ
أَن
يُدۡخِلَنَا
رَبُّنَا
مَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٨٤
Why should we not believe in Allah and the truth that has come to us? And we long for our Lord to include us in the company of the righteous.”
Notes placeholders
close