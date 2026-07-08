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72:23
الا بلاغا من الله ورسالاته ومن يعص الله ورسوله فان له نار جهنم خالدين فيها ابدا ٢٣
إِلَّا بَلَـٰغًۭا مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ وَرِسَـٰلَـٰتِهِۦ ۚ وَمَن يَعْصِ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥ فَإِنَّ لَهُۥ نَارَ جَهَنَّمَ خَـٰلِدِينَ فِيهَآ أَبَدًا ٢٣

٢٣

˹My duty is˺ only to convey ˹the truth˺ from Allah and ˹deliver˺ His messages.” And whoever disobeys Allah and His Messenger will certainly be in the Fire of Hell, to stay there for ever and ever.
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