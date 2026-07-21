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76:18
عينا فيها تسمى سلسبيلا ١٨
عَيْنًۭا فِيهَا تُسَمَّىٰ سَلْسَبِيلًۭا ١٨

١٨

from a spring there, called Salsabîl.
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