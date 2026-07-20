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Translation
76:11
فوقاهم الله شر ذالك اليوم ولقاهم نضرة وسرورا ١١
فَوَقَىٰهُمُ ٱللَّهُ شَرَّ ذَٰلِكَ ٱلْيَوْمِ وَلَقَّىٰهُمْ نَضْرَةًۭ وَسُرُورًۭا ١١
فَوَقَىٰهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
شَرَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمِ
وَلَقَّىٰهُمۡ
نَضۡرَةٗ
وَسُرُورٗا
١١
So Allah will deliver them from the horror of that Day, and grant them radiance and joy,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
76:11
فوقاهم الله شر ذالك اليوم ولقاهم نضرة وسرورا ١١
فَوَقَىٰهُمُ ٱللَّهُ شَرَّ ذَٰلِكَ ٱلْيَوْمِ وَلَقَّىٰهُمْ نَضْرَةًۭ وَسُرُورًۭا ١١
فَوَقَىٰهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
شَرَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمِ
وَلَقَّىٰهُمۡ
نَضۡرَةٗ
وَسُرُورٗا
١١
So Allah will deliver them from the horror of that Day, and grant them radiance and joy,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections