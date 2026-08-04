Ayahs:
5
Revelation Place:
Mecca
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Meccan surah is dedicated to reminding the Quraysh of the miracle that occurred in the year of the Prophet’s birth: Allah sent birds to disperse an army with elephants who were brought to destroy the Kaʿbah. Its purpose is to affirm the sanctity of Makkah and the power of the One God, demonstrating that the same Lord who protected His House from the mighty army of Abrahah will certainly protect His Messenger from the plots of the polytheists.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan by consensus.
Context: The surah was revealed early in the Prophet’s mission to remind the Quraysh of the divine anger shown toward Abrahah's army, which tried to destroy the Kaʿbah. This event, which occurred in their lifetime, was vivid proof against their polytheism.
Chronology: It is counted as the 19th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Kāfirūn and before Sūrat al-Falaq. (A minority view places it before Sūrat Quraysh).
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as "Sūrat al-Fīl" (The Elephant), and sometimes as "Sūrat A-lam Tara" (Did You Not See), for the opening ayah.
Relation to the next surah: Ubayy ibn Kaʿb and ʿUmar ibn al-Khaṭṭāb reportedly regarded this surah and Sūrat Quraysh as one unit due to their close thematic link, though the final consensus separated them in the written and recited Quran.
Ayah Count: 5 ayahs.
Surah Overview: