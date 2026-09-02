Al-Baqarah 2:36 فازلهما الشيطان عنها فاخرجهما مما كانا فيه وقلنا اهبطوا بعضكم لبعض عدو ولكم في الارض مستقر ومتاع الى حين ٣٦
Page 6 · Juz 1
فَأَزَلَّهُمَا
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
عَنۡهَا
فَأَخۡرَجَهُمَا
مِمَّا
كَانَا
فِيهِۖ
وَقُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
وَلَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُسۡتَقَرّٞ
وَمَتَٰعٌ
إِلَىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٦
But Satan deceived them—leading to their fall from the ˹blissful˺ state they were in,1 and We said, “Descend from the heavens ˹to the earth˺ as enemies to each other.2 You will find in the earth a residence and provision for your appointed stay.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
Adam was honored again
Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed Adam to live and eat wherever and whatever he wished in Paradise. Al-Hafiz Abu Bakr bin Marduwyah reported Abu Dharr saying, "I said, `O Messenger of A…
Adam was honored again
Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed A…