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6:24
انظر كيف كذبوا على انفسهم وضل عنهم ما كانوا يفترون ٢٤
ٱنظُرْ كَيْفَ كَذَبُوا۟ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِهِمْ ۚ وَضَلَّ عَنْهُم مَّا كَانُوا۟ يَفْتَرُونَ ٢٤

٢٤

See how they will lie about themselves and how those ˹gods˺ they fabricated will fail them!
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