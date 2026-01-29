Sign in
Ash-Shams
4
91:4
والليل اذا يغشاها ٤
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰهَا ٤
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰهَا
٤
and the night as it conceals it!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kwa usiku unapoifinika ardhi ikawa giza.
