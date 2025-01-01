You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 80:13 to 80:14

فِي صُحُفٍ مُّكَرَّ‌مَةٍ مَّرْ‌فُوعَةٍ مُّطَهَّرَ‌ةٍ (It is [ recorded ] in those scripts [ of the Preserved Tablet ] that are honoured, [ 13] exalted, purified - 14).

The word suhuf refers to lauh mahfuz 'the Preserved Tablet'.

Although it is a single thing, but suhuf, the plural form of sahifah is used because all divine scriptures are written in it, or because the angels copy their scriptures from them. The word marfuah means 'exalted in the sight of Allah'. The word mutahharah (purified) means 'people in the state of sexual defilement, menstrual discharge, post-natal bleeding and people in the state of minor uncleanness are not permitted to touch it'.