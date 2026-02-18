Sign in
Al-Ma'idah
66
5:66
ولو انهم اقاموا التوراة والانجيل وما انزل اليهم من ربهم لاكلوا من فوقهم ومن تحت ارجلهم منهم امة مقتصدة وكثير منهم ساء ما يعملون ٦٦
وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ أَقَامُوا۟ ٱلتَّوْرَىٰةَ وَٱلْإِنجِيلَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْهِم مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ لَأَكَلُوا۟ مِن فَوْقِهِمْ وَمِن تَحْتِ أَرْجُلِهِم ۚ مِّنْهُمْ أُمَّةٌۭ مُّقْتَصِدَةٌۭ ۖ وَكَثِيرٌۭ مِّنْهُمْ سَآءَ مَا يَعْمَلُونَ ٦٦
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّهُمۡ
أَقَامُواْ
ٱلتَّوۡرَىٰةَ
وَٱلۡإِنجِيلَ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡهِم
مِّن
رَّبِّهِمۡ
لَأَكَلُواْ
مِن
فَوۡقِهِمۡ
وَمِن
تَحۡتِ
أَرۡجُلِهِمۚ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
أُمَّةٞ
مُّقۡتَصِدَةٞۖ
وَكَثِيرٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
سَآءَ
مَا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٦٦
And had they observed the Torah, the Gospel, and what has been revealed to them from their Lord, they would have been overwhelmed with provisions from above and below. Some among them are upright, yet many do nothing but evil.
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na lau kama wao wangaliyatekeleza yaliyomo ndani ya Taurati na Injili na yale uliyoteremshiwa wewe, ewe Mtume, nayo ni Qur’ani, wangalipata riziki kutoka kila njia: tukawateremshia mvua na kuwaoteshea matunda. Na haya ni malipo ya duniani. Na kwa hakika, miongoni mwa watu waliepewa Kitabu, lipo kundi la wastani lililojikita kwenye haki. Na wengi kati yao , vitendo vyao ni viovu na wamepotea njia ya sawa.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
