وَآمَنُوا بِمَا نُزِّلَ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ

…and believed in that which is revealed to Muhammad …(47:2)

Although the previous sentence has referred to faith and righteous deeds which includes faith in the messenger-ship of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and the revelation that was sent down to him, this sentence specifies explicitly the fact that the actual basis of faith is to embrace all the teachings of the Last Holy Prophet ﷺ .

The word " بال (bal) in وَأَصْلَحَ بَالَهُمْ "…and will set aright their state of affairs..(47:2) " is sometimes used in the sense of state of affairs and condition, and at other times in the sense of heart. Here it could refer to both the senses. In the first sense, it means that Allah has set all their affairs aright, that is, He has set aright all their matters of this world and of the Hereafter. In the second sense, it would mean that Allah has improved their hearts. This also has the same implication, that is, corrected all their works, because correction of works is a logical result of improvement of heart, both being necessary to each other.