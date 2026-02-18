Sign in
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Muhammad
1
47:1
الذين كفروا وصدوا عن سبيل الله اضل اعمالهم ١
ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ وَصَدُّوا۟ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ أَضَلَّ أَعْمَـٰلَهُمْ ١
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
وَصَدُّواْ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
أَضَلَّ
أَعۡمَٰلَهُمۡ
١
Those who disbelieve and hinder ˹others˺ from the Way of Allah, He will render their deeds void.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
English
There are no reviewed reflections for this ayah
Read More on QuranReflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close