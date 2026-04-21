Sign in
Grow Beyond Ramadan!
Learn more
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahqaf
33
46:33
اولم يروا ان الله الذي خلق السماوات والارض ولم يعي بخلقهن بقادر على ان يحيي الموتى بلى انه على كل شيء قدير ٣٣
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَلَمْ يَعْىَ بِخَلْقِهِنَّ بِقَـٰدِرٍ عَلَىٰٓ أَن يُحْـِۧىَ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ ۚ بَلَىٰٓ إِنَّهُۥ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٣٣
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَمۡ
يَعۡيَ
بِخَلۡقِهِنَّ
بِقَٰدِرٍ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
يُحۡـِۧيَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰۚ
بَلَىٰٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٣٣
Do they not realize that Allah, Who created the heavens and the earth and did not tire in creating them,
1
is able to give life to the dead? Yes ˹indeed˺! He is certainly Most Capable of everything.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Latest
Popular