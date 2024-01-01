You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 40:4 to 40:6

Here the ‘signs of God’ (ayatullah) means the arguments advanced to establish the veracity of the divine mission. Those who are not serious with regard to God, raise irrelevant points in these arguments and thus create doubt in the minds of the people that this call is not a true call but only a flight of imagination on the part of the preacher. Bickering of this kind constitutes a very great sin. However, in the present world of trial, those who indulge in bickering are given respite only temporarily and for a fixed period. Thereafter, they are destined to face the same miserable fate as was faced by the communities of Noah, ‘Ad, Thamud, etc. Those who considered themselves great were belittled, while those who were considered of no account by others were treated as great before God.