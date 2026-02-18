Sign in
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
79
36:79
قل يحييها الذي انشاها اول مرة وهو بكل خلق عليم ٧٩
قُلْ يُحْيِيهَا ٱلَّذِىٓ أَنشَأَهَآ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍۢ ۖ وَهُوَ بِكُلِّ خَلْقٍ عَلِيمٌ ٧٩
قُلۡ
يُحۡيِيهَا
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَنشَأَهَآ
أَوَّلَ
مَرَّةٖۖ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
خَلۡقٍ
عَلِيمٌ
٧٩
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “They will be revived by the One Who produced them the first time, for He has ˹perfect˺ knowledge of every created being.
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Mwambie, «Atakaye kuihuisha ni Yule Aliyeiumba mara ya kwanza, na Yeye kwa viumbe vyake vyote ni Mjuzi, hakifichamani Kwake yeye kitu chochote.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
