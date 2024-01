You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 28:74 to 28:75

The Prophet and the Prophet’s true missionaries will, on the Day of Judgement, be asked to act as witnesses of God. They will describe the reaction of the communities to whom it had been their duty to convey God’s message. On that Day, all the false props of these communities will collapse. Those who denied the Truth, while relying on others except God, will try to put up a defence, but they will not find the words to defend themselves.