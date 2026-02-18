Sign in
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ash-Shu'ara
94
26:94
فكبكبوا فيها هم والغاوون ٩٤
فَكُبْكِبُوا۟ فِيهَا هُمْ وَٱلْغَاوُۥنَ ٩٤
فَكُبۡكِبُواْ
فِيهَا
هُمۡ
وَٱلۡغَاوُۥنَ
٩٤
Then the idols will be hurled headlong into Hell, along with the deviant
You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 26:94 to 26:95
فجُمِعوا وألقُوا في جهنم، هم والذين أضلوهم وأعوان إبليس الذين زيَّنوا لهم الشر، لم يُفْلِت منهم أحد.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
