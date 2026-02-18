Sign in
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ash-Shu'ara
92
26:92
وقيل لهم اين ما كنتم تعبدون ٩٢
وَقِيلَ لَهُمْ أَيْنَ مَا كُنتُمْ تَعْبُدُونَ ٩٢
وَقِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَيۡنَ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
٩٢
And it will be said to them, “Where are those you used to worship
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
English
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Maha Ezzeddine
7 years ago
·
Referencing
Surah 26 and Ayah 32:6
Posted in
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
See more
18
2
Read More on QuranReflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close