Sign in
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Maryam
13
19:13
وحنانا من لدنا وزكاة وكان تقيا ١٣
وَحَنَانًۭا مِّن لَّدُنَّا وَزَكَوٰةًۭ ۖ وَكَانَ تَقِيًّۭا ١٣
وَحَنَانٗا
مِّن
لَّدُنَّا
وَزَكَوٰةٗۖ
وَكَانَ
تَقِيّٗا
١٣
as well as purity and compassion from Us. And he was God-fearing,
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
[
وَحَنَانًا مِنْ لَدُنَّا وَزَكَاةً
] وه ڕهحم و سۆزو بهزهیی و خۆشهویستى و پاكێتیمان پێی بهخشی له لایهن خۆمانهوه [
وَكَانَ تَقِيًّا (١٣)
] وه كهسێكی له خواترس و خۆپارێز بوو له تاوان و گوێڕایهڵی خوای گهوره بوو [
وَبَرًّا بِوَالِدَيْهِ
] وه چاكهكار بوو لهگهڵ دایك و باوكیدا.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close