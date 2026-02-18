Sign in
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Maryam
11
19:11
فخرج على قومه من المحراب فاوحى اليهم ان سبحوا بكرة وعشيا ١١
فَخَرَجَ عَلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلْمِحْرَابِ فَأَوْحَىٰٓ إِلَيْهِمْ أَن سَبِّحُوا۟ بُكْرَةًۭ وَعَشِيًّۭا ١١
فَخَرَجَ
عَلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمِحۡرَابِ
فَأَوۡحَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡهِمۡ
أَن
سَبِّحُواْ
بُكۡرَةٗ
وَعَشِيّٗا
١١
So he came out to his people from the sanctuary, signalling to them to glorify ˹Allah˺ morning and evening.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Zakariyyā akawajia watu wake kutoka mahali pake pa kuswali, napo ni mahali alipobashiriwa kuwa atapata mtoto, na akawashiria wamtakase Mwenyezi Mungu asubuhi na jioni kwa kumshukuru Yeye Aliyetukuka.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close