You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 12:67 to 12:68

Ya`qub orders His Children to enter Egypt from Different Gates

Allah says that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children, when he sent Binyamin with them to Egypt, to enter from different gates rather than all of them entering from one gate. Ibn `Abbas, Muhammad bin Ka`b, Mujahid, Ad-Dahhak Qatadah, As-Suddi and several others said that he feared the evil eye for them, because they were handsome and looked beautiful and graceful. He feared that people might direct the evil eye at them, because the evil eye truly harms, by Allah's decree, and brings down the mighty warrior-rider from his horse. He next said, l

وَمَآ أُغْنِى عَنكُمْ مِّنَ اللَّهِ مِن شَىْءٍ

(and I cannot avail you against Allah at all.) this precaution will not resist Allah's decision and appointed decree. Verily, whatever Allah wills, cannot be resisted or stopped,

إِنِ الْحُكْمُ إِلاَّ للَّهِ عَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْتُ وَعَلَيْهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُتَوَكِّلُونَوَلَمَّا دَخَلُواْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَمَرَهُمْ أَبُوهُم مَّا كَانَ يُغْنِى عَنْهُمْ مِّنَ اللَّهِ مِن شَىْءٍ إِلاَّ حَاجَةً فِى نَفْسِ يَعْقُوبَ قَضَاهَا

("Verily, the decision rests only with Allah. In Him, I put my trust and let all those that trust, put their trust in Him." And when they entered according to their father's advice, it did not avail them in the least against (the will of) Allah; it was but a need of Ya`qub's inner self which he discharged. ), as a precaution against the evil eye,

وَإِنَّهُ لَذُو عِلْمٍ لِّمَا عَلَّمْنَاهُ

(And verily, he was endowed with knowledge because We had taught him,) he had knowledge that he implemented, according to Qatadah and Ath-Thawri. Ibn Jarir said that this part of the Ayah means, he has knowledge that We taught him,

وَلَـكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لاَ يَعْلَمُونَ

(but most men know not.)