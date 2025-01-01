You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 12:52 to 12:53

When the king called Joseph to his court, he did not leave the prison immediately but said that first of all that incident on the pretext of which he had been imprisoned should be investigated. Though he was completely innocent before God, as a consequence of the aforesaid incident, he was accused of being disloyal and dishonest towards his master. This was a critical issue, because he had to render the service of prophethood to the people, that is, he was required to convey the message of guidance entrusted to him to the subjects of God. Prior to his appearing before the general public, it was necessary that this allegation against him should be disproved; because one whom the people do not consider trustworthy in his dealings will not be considered trustworthy in the role of God’s envoy. A man of faith has two options before him at all times. He has to choose between man and God. Sometimes it happens that, when dealing with human beings, he has to utter some words of clarification which appear to be a tall claim on his part, although even at that time his heart is full of feelings of humility and modesty, and even if, when he looks at himself in relation to God, he is nothing but humble. The concept of God keeps a believer balanced at every moment. Joseph’s above-mentioned utterance gives a picture of this unique character of a believer’s personality.