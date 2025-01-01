You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 12:1 to 12:3

The Quran has been revealed for the guidance of the whole world. However, since its first addressees were the Arabs, it was revealed in the Arabic language. Now it is the duty of those who have Faith in it to translate its teachings into every language and to convey them to all the nations of the world. The Quran’s teachings have been communicated in different modes and styles: sometimes in the language of reasoning based on the phenomena of nature, sometimes in the language of warning and good tidings, and sometimes in the language of history. The message of chapter 12, is conveyed in the form of the story of Joseph (Yusuf). In this chapter, people of Faith are told, by means of a prophet’s story, that God is all-powerful. He helps those who come forward to promote the cause of Truth, finally making them successful in spite of the intrigues of opponents, on the condition that the people should be God-fearing and should have the quality of patience; they should have the fear of God in their hearts and regardless of the circumstances, should persevere on the path of Truth.