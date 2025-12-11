Reported in the fifth verse (31) there is an address that Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) gave before his people to announce some matters of principle after he had heard their objections. In this address it has been stressed that the mission of a prophet and messenger does not depend on things they think are necessary for it.

For instance, first it was said: وَلَا أَقُولُ لَكُمْ عِندِي خَزَائِنُ اللَّـهِ (And I do not say to you that with me are the treasures of Allah). This carries a refutation of their idea that someone coming from Allah as His messenger should have brought treasures with him giving it out to everyone freely. Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) put it out clearly that the mission of prophets has nothing to do with involving people into the mess of worldly enjoyments. What for would they need all those treasures?

It is also possible that the statement may be refuting the false thought nursed by some people that Allah has given all powers to prophets, even to Auliya'. Assuming this, it is surmised that they have the treasures of Allah's power in their hands and that they decide whom to give and whom not to give. So, this declaration of Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) makes it clear that Allah Ta'ala has not entrusted the total control of the treasures of His power not even with any prophet, not to say much about the Auliya' or men of Allah. However, when they pray or wish, Allah Ta'ala does answer their prayers and fulfills their wishes with His infinite power.

Secondly, it was said: وَلَا أَعْلَمُ الْغَيْبَ (nor do I have the knowledge of the unseen). Another false idea these people harbored was that a person who is a rasul of Allah Ta'-al-a should also be the one who knows what is unseen (` alim al-ghayb). This sentence clarifies that the mission of a prophet and messenger needs no knowledge of the unseen, and why should it when the knowledge of the unseen is an exclusive attribute of Allah Ta'-al-a which no prophet or angel can share with Him. However, Allah Ta'-al-a does inform whomever He wills from out of His prophets about the secrets of the unseen as much as He wills. But, because of this, it is not correct to call them ` alim al-ghayb (possessor of the knowledge of the unseen) - because, it is not in their power to find out something in the domain of the unseen at their choice.

Thirdly, it was said: وَلَا أَقُولُ إِنِّي مَلَكٌ (nor do I say that I am an angel). Here we have a refutation of their idea that a ras ul should be some angel.