Hud
27
11:27
فقال الملا الذين كفروا من قومه ما نراك الا بشرا مثلنا وما نراك اتبعك الا الذين هم اراذلنا بادي الراي وما نرى لكم علينا من فضل بل نظنكم كاذبين ٢٧
فَقَالَ ٱلْمَلَأُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ مِن قَوْمِهِۦ مَا نَرَىٰكَ إِلَّا بَشَرًۭا مِّثْلَنَا وَمَا نَرَىٰكَ ٱتَّبَعَكَ إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ هُمْ أَرَاذِلُنَا بَادِىَ ٱلرَّأْىِ وَمَا نَرَىٰ لَكُمْ عَلَيْنَا مِن فَضْلٍۭ بَلْ نَظُنُّكُمْ كَـٰذِبِينَ ٢٧
فَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِن
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مَا
نَرَىٰكَ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٗا
مِّثۡلَنَا
وَمَا
نَرَىٰكَ
ٱتَّبَعَكَ
إِلَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
هُمۡ
أَرَاذِلُنَا
بَادِيَ
ٱلرَّأۡيِ
وَمَا
نَرَىٰ
لَكُمۡ
عَلَيۡنَا
مِن
فَضۡلِۭ
بَلۡ
نَظُنُّكُمۡ
كَٰذِبِينَ
٢٧
The disbelieving chiefs of his people said, "We see you only as a human being like ourselves, and we see that no one follows you except the lowliest among us, who do so ˹hastily˺ without thinking.
1
We do not see anything that makes ˹all of˺ you any better than us. In fact, we think you are liars.”
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Wakasema wakubwa wa ukafiri miongoni mwa watu wake, «Wewe si Malaika bali wewe ni binadamu, inakuwaje wewe uletewe wahyi bila sisi? Na hatukuoni umefuatwa isipokuwa na watwevu wetu, na wao wamekufuata bila kufikiria wala kupima. Na sisi hatuwaoni nyinyi kuwa muna ubora wowote juu yetu, wa riziki wala mali, tangu mlipoingia kwenye dini yenu hii. Bali sisi tunaamini kwamba nyinyi ni warongo katika madai yenu.
