Sign in
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Hud
27
11:27
فقال الملا الذين كفروا من قومه ما نراك الا بشرا مثلنا وما نراك اتبعك الا الذين هم اراذلنا بادي الراي وما نرى لكم علينا من فضل بل نظنكم كاذبين ٢٧
فَقَالَ ٱلْمَلَأُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ مِن قَوْمِهِۦ مَا نَرَىٰكَ إِلَّا بَشَرًۭا مِّثْلَنَا وَمَا نَرَىٰكَ ٱتَّبَعَكَ إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ هُمْ أَرَاذِلُنَا بَادِىَ ٱلرَّأْىِ وَمَا نَرَىٰ لَكُمْ عَلَيْنَا مِن فَضْلٍۭ بَلْ نَظُنُّكُمْ كَـٰذِبِينَ ٢٧
فَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِن
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مَا
نَرَىٰكَ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٗا
مِّثۡلَنَا
وَمَا
نَرَىٰكَ
ٱتَّبَعَكَ
إِلَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
هُمۡ
أَرَاذِلُنَا
بَادِيَ
ٱلرَّأۡيِ
وَمَا
نَرَىٰ
لَكُمۡ
عَلَيۡنَا
مِن
فَضۡلِۭ
بَلۡ
نَظُنُّكُمۡ
كَٰذِبِينَ
٢٧
The disbelieving chiefs of his people said, “We see you only as a human being like ourselves, and we see that no one follows you except the lowliest among us, who do so ˹hastily˺ without thinking.
1
We do not see anything that makes ˹all of˺ you any better than us. In fact, we think you are liars.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
فقال رؤساء الكفر من قومه:
إنك لست بمَلَك ولكنك بشر، فكيف أُوحي إليك مِن دوننا؟ وما نراك اتبعك إلا الذين هم أسافلنا وإنما اتبعوك من غير تفكر ولا رويَّة، وما نرى لكم علينا من فضل في رزق ولا مال لمَّا دخلتم في دينكم هذا، بل نعتقد أنكم كاذبون فيما تدَّعون.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close