Hud
27
11:27
فقال الملا الذين كفروا من قومه ما نراك الا بشرا مثلنا وما نراك اتبعك الا الذين هم اراذلنا بادي الراي وما نرى لكم علينا من فضل بل نظنكم كاذبين ٢٧
فَقَالَ ٱلْمَلَأُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ مِن قَوْمِهِۦ مَا نَرَىٰكَ إِلَّا بَشَرًۭا مِّثْلَنَا وَمَا نَرَىٰكَ ٱتَّبَعَكَ إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ هُمْ أَرَاذِلُنَا بَادِىَ ٱلرَّأْىِ وَمَا نَرَىٰ لَكُمْ عَلَيْنَا مِن فَضْلٍۭ بَلْ نَظُنُّكُمْ كَـٰذِبِينَ ٢٧
فَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِن
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مَا
نَرَىٰكَ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٗا
مِّثۡلَنَا
وَمَا
نَرَىٰكَ
ٱتَّبَعَكَ
إِلَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
هُمۡ
أَرَاذِلُنَا
بَادِيَ
ٱلرَّأۡيِ
وَمَا
نَرَىٰ
لَكُمۡ
عَلَيۡنَا
مِن
فَضۡلِۭ
بَلۡ
نَظُنُّكُمۡ
كَٰذِبِينَ
٢٧
The disbelieving chiefs of his people said, “We see you only as a human being like ourselves, and we see that no one follows you except the lowliest among us, who do so ˹hastily˺ without thinking.
1
We do not see anything that makes ˹all of˺ you any better than us. In fact, we think you are liars.”
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Mustafa -
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 11:27
Worldly success blinds man (52:35).
Through circumstance, the poor are the most humble.
Their hopes pinned to an unverifiable certainty in heaven.
Allah (swt) posits it is they who are indeed rich and provides us with psychological framework to pray for worldly success:
1) Your desire for the afterlife must always trump that of present earthly conditions.
2) If your love of this world surpasses it you are destined for hell.
3) The apparent po...
1
1
Tareq Abed
5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 11:62-63, 11:27-28
While responding to his people after them having rejected his Prophethood on the basis that he posses no virtue over them as far as status, Nuh AS responds:
'O my people! Consider if I stand on a clear proof from my Lord and He has blessed me with a mercy (i.e. Prophethood) from Him (rahmatan min ‘indih)'
Compare this with the response of Saleh (AS) to his people, who rejected him not on the basis of his social status (as proven in the previou...
6
1
القرآن تدبر وعمل
16 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 11:27
قال علماؤنا: إنَّما كان ذلك لاستيلاء الرياسة على الأشراف، وصعوبة الانفكاك عنها، والأنفة من الانقياد للغير. والفقير خلي عن تلك الموانع؛ فهو سريع إلى الإجابة والانقياد، وهذا غالب أحوال أهل الدنيا. القرطبي:11/99.
السؤال: لماذا يقبل الحق أهل الفقر والمسكنة، ويرده أهل الرياسة والغنى غالبًا؟
وكان هذا جهلًا منهم؛ لأنهم عابوا نبي الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- بما لا عيب فيه؛ لأن الأنبياء -صلوات الله وسلامه عليهم- إنَّما عليهم أن يأتوا بالبراهين والآيات، ولي...
0
0
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
