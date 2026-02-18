Sign in
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Hud
26
11:26
ان لا تعبدوا الا الله اني اخاف عليكم عذاب يوم اليم ٢٦
أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوٓا۟ إِلَّا ٱللَّهَ ۖ إِنِّىٓ أَخَافُ عَلَيْكُمْ عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ أَلِيمٍۢ ٢٦
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهَۖ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
عَذَابَ
يَوۡمٍ
أَلِيمٖ
٢٦
that you should worship none but Allah. I truly fear for you the torment of a painful Day.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
آمركم ألا تعبدوا إلا الله، إني أخاف عليكم -إن لم تفردوا الله وحده بالعبادة- عذاب يوم موجع.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close