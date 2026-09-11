Al-Baqarah 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١
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قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
他说：我的主说：那头牛不是受过训练的，既不耕田地，又不转水车，确是全美无斑的。他们说：现在你揭示真相了。他们就宰了那头牛，但非出自愿。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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