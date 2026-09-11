Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
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قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
他们说：请你替我们请求你的主为我们说明那头牛的情状，因为在我们看来，牛都是相似的，如果真主意欲，我们必获指导。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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